Man gets jail, driving ban for causing motorcyclist's death

Rohaizat Rohmat, 45, was jailed on Tuesday (Sept 26) for three weeks and banned from driving for five years after he admitted to causing Mr Chow Heng Thong's death through a negligent act along Braddell Road at 2.39am on March 9 this year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teo Siqi said the accident happened after Rohaizat had turned into Braddell Road, towards Lornie Road, from the Central Expressway.

The slip road he took merges with the two lanes from Bartley Road.

At the time, Rohaizat was driving on the third lane of the four-lane Braddell Road and Mr Chow, 64, was on the second lane, in front of him.

As Rohaizat switched from the third to the second lane - by crossing the double white lines between the lanes - he failed to keep a proper lookout for Mr Chow and side-swiped the left side of his motorcycle, causing the rider to fall.

Mr Chow, who was semi-conscious after the accident, died of multiple injuries in hospital about 10 hours later.

In calling for at least three weeks' jail and five years' disqualification, DPP Teo said there was nothing to obstruct Rohaizat's view of Mr Chow, who was not riding at a high speed.

She also said that if Rohaizat had exercised proper caution, he would have noticed Mr Chow.

Pleading for leniency, Rohaizat said he was remorseful.

He said he is the sole breadwinner of the family and, at the time, he was working as a cleaning supervisor during the day and an Uber driver at night.

He now works as a part-time newspaper vendor.

Rohaizat, who had convictions for drink driving, and driving without a licence and insurance coverage, could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for causing death by negligence.