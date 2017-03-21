Man gets maximum 24 strokes for sexually abusing daughter

A food stall assistant, who sexually abused his biological daughter in their family flat for more than two years, was yesterday sentenced to 23½ years jail and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

The man, 42, denied the charges. He is appealing against the conviction and sentence and was given $150,000 bail.

Among other things, he claimed that it was not possible for him to have committed some of the acts, given the size and condition of his penis, which was deformed after an enlargement procedure.

The man - who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter - committed various sexual offences against her between the end of 2011 and April 2014, when she was aged between 11 and 13.

After the sentence was passed, the girl, now 16, said she was glad her father would get the maximum number of strokes of the cane.

"He didn't even show any remorse today. He has the guts to turn around and smile at us. What is that all about?" said the junior college student, who was in court in her school uniform.

Her mother, 41, who has divorced the man, said: "No matter what the sentence, even if he got the maximum, it's not enough to cover all that we went through."

When the girl was just 11, her father grabbed her hand and made her touch him. The abuse escalated to more intrusive and degrading acts, with most of it taking place in the master bedroom when the girl used the computer there for school projects.

Her father would ensure the door was closed and locked before subjecting her to a range of sexual acts.

She kept quiet as she was afraid that the family would break up. But after yet another incident in April 2014, she decided she had enough and sent her mother a long text message revealing the abuse.

"I love Dad... but I hate Dad when he does that to me," she wrote.

After getting over the shock, her mother replied 12 minutes later: "I love you. You have me always."

The next day, the woman threw her husband out of the flat. Three weeks later, she made a police report and filed for divorce.

The man claimed trial for 10 counts of sexual offences - one for committing an indecent act with a child, five for outrage of modesty and four for sexual assault by penetration - and was found guilty last month.

Yesterday, the prosecution sought a sentence of 24 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane for his "campaign of abuse" in performing "despicable and humiliating" acts on his daughter.

Deputy Public Prosecutor April Phang said the man's "vexatious defence" about his "monstrous" sex organ was a "cock and bull story conceived purely as an afterthought to undermine the prosecution".

"It was really the victim's misfortune to have a sexual pervert for a father," she said.

