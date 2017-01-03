Man in his 80s crashes Mercedes into eatery

No casualties were reported after a Mercedes-Benz drove into a restaurant along Bukit Pasoh Road yesterday.

A man in his 80s lost control of his Mercedes-Benz and drove into the side of a restaurant in the Tanjong Pagar area yesterday morning.

Mr Faruk Ali, a 38-year-old taxi driver, told The Straits Times that a car had rammed into a two-storey shophouse opposite the New Majestic Hotel.

The affected restaurant is Italian eatery Oso, which was closed when the crash happened, but its staff were inside as its neighbouring restaurant, Oso Grillery, was hosting an event.

No one was injured in the accident, which occurred around 11.10am at 46 Bukit Pasoh Road, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

ASSISTANCE

SCDF's spokesman said they received a call for assistance and dispatched one fire engine, one Red Rhino, one ambulance and two support vehicles to the scene.

"The driver, a man in his 80s, had no injuries and was not taken to hospital," said the spokesman.

- THE STRAITS TIMES