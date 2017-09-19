Man hit by car while trying to cross PIE, driver appeals for witnesses

A man trying to cross the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on foot was hit by a car and taken to hospital, while the driver of the vehicle turned to Facebook to appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred on Saturday (Sept 16) morning along the PIE towards Tuas, before the Thomson exit.

The driver, Facebook user Glendolph Chua, added 10 photos of the aftermath on Facebook.

He said he was on his way to school for a test when he spotted a man walking towards his lane.

He was driving at about 80kmh in the first lane, he said.

"I honked him but he still continued walking and I jammed my brakes and swerved to the right, causing him to impact on the left side of my car."

Photos he posted show dents on the front of his yellow Suzuki Swift.

Mr Chua said in replies to questions on his Facebook post that the man allegedly walked across the other two lanes towards his.

Mr Chua told The Straits Times on Monday that he was looking for witnesses to help out in police investigations.

The 21-year-old student said he was still "a bit shocked".

He declined further comment, saying "police investigations are ongoing and I'm leaving it to them as it is a police matter".

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian at 9.29am on Saturday.

"The 54-year-old pedestrian was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital," said the police spokesman.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at 9.35am and dispatched an ambulance, which took the man to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, which is typical of more serious cases.

Police investigations are ongoing.