Man in hospital after wild boar attack at Bukit Gombak

The wild boar died after it tried to escape and was hit by a bus.

The authorities will step up surveillance in the Bukit Gombak area after a resident was injured in a wild boar attack outside a condominium at 25, Hillview Avenue yesterday.

The 44-year-old man, identified only as Mr Jin, suffered cuts on both legs and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for treatment, where he is expected to be warded for a few days.

The Straits Times understands that he was walking towards Hillview MRT station when he spotted the animal approaching him.

As he tried to run, he lost his balance and fell, and the wild boar charged at him. When the animal tried to escape, it was hit by a passing bus and later died.

Ms Low Yen Ling, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC (Bukit Gombak division) who visited Mr Jin, told ST: "I am relieved to see that his condition is stable. His wife and two children... are (also) calm about the situation."

Ms Low is working closely with the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore, the National Parks Board, the Land Transport Authority and Acres, an animal protection and rescue organisation, to look into the safety of the residents, pedestrians and motorists.

Ms Low said a town hall will also be held at the Hillview Community Club this Sunday to teach residents how to handle encounters with these animals. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY