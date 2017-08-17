Man in ICU after falling out of moving car

A 31-year-old man is in intensive care in hospital after he apparently fell out of a moving car in Telok Blangah Road on Monday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at about 6.55am and dispatched an ambulance and a firebike. The victim, believed to be Mr Ng Jing Wen, was taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

His elder brother, Mr Alan Ng, 34, said Mr Ng suffered a brain haemorrhage and underwent two operations, reported Shin Min Daily News yesterday.

Mr Ng is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) and has yet to regain consciousness.

Mr Alan Ng said his brother, who has been a bouncer at a nightclub for 10 years, had just got off work.

He was travelling home with a Vietnamese woman in a Grab car, and they had an argument just before the incident happened.

Mr Alan Ng added that his brother has been married to a Thai woman for three years, and they have a three-year-old daughter.