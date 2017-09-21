Man jailed 10 weeks for taking upskirt videos

A Malaysian man who took 10 upskirt videos of unknown women was jailed for 10 weeks on Wednesday (Sept 20).

Eugene Phang Cheng Qing, 23, admitted to three counts of insulting the modesty of a woman between May 5 and 24, 2017.

The court heard that Phang, an accounting graduate from a Malaysian university, arrived in Singapore on May 5.

On May 24, the complainant, a 23-year-old man, was at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station when he noticed Phang behaving suspiciously. Phang looked around him before taking a few steps up the escalator to stand behind a woman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chew Xin Ying said he slid open the lid covering the camera lens of his mobile phone, and placed it under the skirt of the woman, intending to insult her modesty. The upskirt video lasted about 40 seconds.

The complainant confronted Phang who admitted that he had filmed the woman, and claimed that this was the first time he had done so.

Phang was taken to the MRT staff, who called the police.

His iPhone and laptop were seized. Eight upskirt videos were found in his laptop and one in his mobile phone.

Two other incidents happened at Buona Vista and Mountbatten MRT stations.

Phang admitted that he targeted female victims who appeared to be alone.

His lawyer T. M. Sinnadurai said that Phang was remorseful and regretted what he had done. He said Phang had taken positive steps by attending counselling sessions.

Phang, who had seven other charges considered during sentencing, could have been jailed for up to one year and/or fined for insulting modesty.