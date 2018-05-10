Man jailed 12 months for attacking wife and son

While intoxicated, a 40-year-old security guard attacked his son so savagely, it left the 15-year-old secondary school student with lacerations to his upper back and arm.

The wounds are likely to leave him with permanent scars, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Joanne Leong told a court.

The boy had tried to snatch the 13cm-long blade from his father, who was wielding it while arguing with his wife in the kitchen of their home.

When the man's wife, 41, tried to stop him from hurting their son, he attacked her as well. She sustained injuries to her hand, head and neck.

The man was yesterday sentenced to a total of 12 months' jail for a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife, and a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his son by dangerous weapon. The man cannot be named due to a gag order.

The court heard the security guard and his wife started arguing when the man arrived home at 11pm after a drinking session.

During the heated exchange, he became violent, hitting her with his hands before grabbing the knife.

When the son tried to intervene, the father stabbed and slashed him on his arm and back.Eventually, the man stopped his assault, and the police were called.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

For voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, he could have been given up to seven years' jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of the three.