Man jailed 24 years for raping primary school girl over six months

He was 45 and had known her since she was born.

She was 11 and treated him as her godfather.

The man, a chauffeur and the girl's neighbour, manipulated the Primary 5 girl into having sex with him over a six-month period. He repeatedly told her that sex was not a crime.

When the abuse came to light, he fled to Johor Baru. His wife chanced upon him five years later and reported him to the Malaysian police.

Yesterday, the man, now 52, was jailed for 24 years on three charges of aggravated statutory rape and one charge of aggravated sexual assault by penetration. Both offences carry at least 12 strokes of the cane but he cannot be caned due to his age.

The High Court heard that in August 2010, the girl got to know someone named Charles on Facebook and told the man about it. She had never met Charles and his identity remains unknown, the court heard.

The man lied that he could pass messages to Charles on her behalf.

He would often talk to her about Charles to get close to her.

Once, he led her to the highest floor of their block. At the staircase landing, he sexually assaulted her and told her not to tell anyone.

The man also raped her on Saturday afternoons, when she was supposed to be at a tuition class.

TUITION CENTRE

In October 2010, he waited for her along her route to the tuition centre and took her to a secluded floor of a multi-storey carpark. He told her in the car that Charles had been injured, which upset her.

He then consoled her and raped her in the back seat.

The following week, he told her to meet him before tuition. He drove her to another multi-storey carpark and raped her.

In January 2011, the girl, who was then in Primary 6, was referred to the school counsellor after breaking down in school over a "relationship problem".

She told the counsellor about Charles and her sexual activities with her godfather. This was reported to the principal.

When the girl and her family met the principal, she started crying because she did not want the man to get into trouble as this would ruin her chances of meeting Charles.

Her elder brother made a police report that evening.

The man fled to Johor Baru, where he married another woman.

On July 26, 2016, his Singapore wife saw him in Johor Baru and confronted him.

He was jailed in Malaysia for immigration offences and repatriated to Singapore on Sept 1 that year.

In a statement to the court, the victim said: "Never have I lived life full of negativity, but (the man) destroyed me completely."