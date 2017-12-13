Man jailed 3 weeks for pedestrian's death

A bus driver hit a 62-year-old pedestrian after failing to keep a proper lookout while turning right into Marymount Road.

Lau Siang Long, 53, was jailed yesterday for three weeks and banned from driving for five years for negligently causing Madam Cheng Guorong's death.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap said Lau had dropped his passengers in front of Bishan Park at Sin Ming Avenue on April 28 last year.

He then headed for Kaki Bukit to pick up other workers. At about 6.20am, he turned right from Sin Ming Avenue into Marymount Road towards Thomson Road, with the traffic lights in his favour, without the right-turn green arrow.

The bus then hit Madam Cheng, who was crossing the road. She died from multiple injuries at 7.36am at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Lau has had a number of compounded traffic records - twice each for speeding and careless driving, and once for failing to obey red light signals.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for causing death by a negligent act. - ELENA CHONG