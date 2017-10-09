Man jailed for 3 years 7 months for staring incident stabbing

A history of staring incidents culminated in one man stabbing another at an HDB void deck in April, a court heard.

Allan Yeo Hooi Huat, 66, unemployed, was on Friday (Oct 6) sentenced to three years and seven months in jail after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt to Mr Pang Kok Beng, a 58-year-old part-time painter.

The attack took place at the void deck of Block 38, Chai Chee Avenue, on April 8.

Yeo used a 10cm-long fruit knife to stab Mr Pang several times, including in the chest.

Both men lived near each other and had known each other for years before the incident.

They had a history of staring incidents, according to investigations.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Rene Jeyaraj said that about a year earlier, Mr Pang had slapped Yeo's face, but the matter was settled amicably, and no police report was lodged then.

On April 8, 2017, at about 5.30pm, the victim was walking home after buying dinner when he saw Yeo staring at him while seated at a table near the letterbox at the void deck. He stared back at Yeo.

Yeo then retrieved a fruit knife from his letterbox and kept it in his right trouser pocket.

After Mr Pang finished his dinner, he returned to the void deck and saw Yeo sitting at the same table with two women, including Yeo's sister.

Both Yeo and the victim stared at each other again.

The victim asked Yeo in Hokkien why he kept staring at him. Yeo got up and stood directly in front of the victim, who pushed him away.

Yeo then pulled out the fruit knife and tried to stab the victim. He tried to run but Yeo chased him until they reached the bicycle bay of the block. Yeo then pinned the victim against the wall and stabbed him a few times.

As they continued to struggle, a 47-year-old passer-by shouted at them to stop the fight. The parties then slowly let go of each other.

Mr Pang was hospitalised for a week and underwent several procedures for his injuries.

According to him, he felt pain whenever he coughed or sneezed, due to the deep wounds and the number of stitches he had.

He estimated that it took one to two months for his wounds to heal. He still feels numbness on the fourth and fifth fingers of his left hand and had to use a brace to support them for a brief period of time, he added.

Yeo surrendered on the evening of the attack.

His sentence was backdated to April 10.

He could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined. He cannot be caned as he is above 50.