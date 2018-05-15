Man jailed after throwing faeces at ex-girlfriend at food stall

Unhappy his ex-girlfriend had ended their relationship, an unemployed man went to the Orchard Road food stall where she worked and threw a bag of his faeces at her.

His waste splattered onto the woman's left arm and some landed on her colleague's face.

It also landed on the counter of the women's workplace as well as one belonging to another eatery. Both food outlets had to close for the rest of the day and suffered losses totalling more than $5,000.

The 48-year-old was jailed for two years and two months yesterday after he pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation, mischief, using criminal force on his ex-girlfriend, assault, theft and harassment.

He cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the woman, 28.

The man and his girlfriend used to work as kitchen helpers at a chicken rice stall.

Her woes started on Aug 15 last year after he threatened her with a chopper at their workplace after an argument.

She moved out of his home the following month and told him over the phone that she wanted to break up with him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Li Yihong said that on Sept 26 last year, the man defecated into a plastic bag, which he took to her new workplace in Orchard Road the next day.

He then threw its contents at her while her back was turned.

DPP Li said: "The complainant was shocked and was immediately taken by the foul smell. By the time she turned, the accused had run away."

On Nov 11, the woman was waiting for a bus at 10.40am when the man appeared.

He pushed her against a notice board before punching her face and pulling her nose.

He also scratched her neck and bit her face before fleeing the scene, the court heard.

The man also stole about $20 from a cash donation box at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum four days later.

He had been released from prison the year before after serving seven years for property-related offences.