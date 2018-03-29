Man jailed for attacking driver in road rage case

A man, 35, who abused and attacked another driver in a case of road rage, was jailed for two weeks yesterday on one count of voluntarily causing hurt. Two other charges were taken into consideration.

On Jan 5 last year, Sim Han Min, a service engineer, was taking his wife to work in his Honda when Mr Kuek Chee Kiong, 47, passed his car in Rochor Canal Road.

At a red light, Sim got out, knocked on the side window of Mr Kuek's car and asked: "Hello, you know how to drive or not?" It was not mentioned in court what Mr Kuek had done.

After Mr Kuek alighted, Sim hurled several vulgarities at him. He then pushed Mr Kuek on the arm and made a rude gesture before getting back into his car.

When Mr Kuek knocked on the side window of his car, Sim lowered the window and hit Mr Kuek on his face.

District Judge Carol Ling said Sim had "needlessly triggered the entire incident" and "escalated (the incident) with profanities and rude gestures".

For voluntarily causing hurt, Sim could have been jailed for up to two years, fined $5,000, or both. - JAN LEE