Man jailed for bribing cop to see photos of rioting suspects

A driver gave bribes totalling $1,000 to a police station inspector who showed him photographs of a group of men arrested for rioting.

Lim Sua Huat, 61, pleaded guilty to three of seven charges - two of corruptly giving $1,000 in all to then station inspector Terence Lam Guo Long, and one of receiving information from the 38-year-old.

There were reasonable grounds to believe that the information was communicated to Lim in breach of the Official Secrets Act.

Yesterday, Lim was sentenced to a total of nine months and six weeks in jail.

Lam, who quit the police in February last year, was sentenced to seven months and six weeks' jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 penalty in August.

Lim was working for Goh Siong Kiat's company at the time. He came to know Lam in 2008 or 2009 when the latter was with the police force.

On Oct 4, 2015, Lam, then attached to Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre, arrested 13 men for rioting in Little India.

He and his colleagues took photographs of the men.

A few days later, one of the 13 men, Pua Kok Siong, sought Goh's help to get a non-custodial sentence as he knew Goh had some contacts in the police.

Goh then asked Lim to find out who the investigation officer of the rioting case was. He also gave Lim $1,000 to be used to try to obtain leniency for Pua.

Lim called Lam and after finding out that Lam had been involved in the arrests, he asked to see the photographs.

In December, Lim gave Lam $500 as a reward for showing him the photographs.

On Jan 19, he called Lam again to ask for the photographs of some individuals involved in the rioting case. This time, Lam sent him five photos via WhatsApp, and Lim gave Lam another $500. - ELENA CHONG