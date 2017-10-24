Man jailed, caned for $100,000 telco scam and other offences

A conman who ran a scam that cheated people out of more than $100,000 worth of electronic devices was sentenced to jail and caning for that and other offences yesterday.

Ang See Seng, 33, was given 81 months' jail and six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to 20 charges, which included possession of a knuckle duster.

A total of 145 other charges were considered in sentencing.

He and his accomplices cheated about 50 people of 101 electronic devices worth $106,521 from December 2014 to November 2015.

Along with other cheating offences, he received a total of $170,835 worth of goods and services, the court heard.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tow Chew Chi told District Judge Jasvender Kaur that Ang's scam involved convincing people to sign up for mobile subscription plans and obtaining the subsidised devices on his behalf.

His victims would be told that they would receive a payment for their help and would not have to worry about paying the monthly telco bills or other sign-up costs. But after handing over the devices, many found that they were still on the hook for the bills.

DPP Tow said some of these victims, after discovering that they were cheated by Ang, decided to join his scam and cheat other victims using similar methods.

He had up to 11 purported accomplices in his cheating scam.