Man jailed, caned for molesting woman

Benjamin Tan Jook Min, 38, thought he could outsmart the law by taking a meandering route to his Chin Swee Road flat after molesting a 27-year-old woman near his home.

He figured that route would avoid security cameras.

But his image had been captured by security cameras before the act, and after two days, police found him in his home, where he was arrested.

Yesterday, Tan, who runs an events company, was jailed for 27 months and given four strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to outraging her modesty on Aug 2, last year.

Tan had spotted the victim around Havelock Road at about 2.30am.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kavita Uthrapathy said: "The accused... decided to follow the victim after seeing her at the traffic light junction because he developed a temptation and urge to touch her on her buttocks."

He tailed the woman. When he saw a chance to move in, he slipped on work gloves, ran towards her from the back and covered her mouth with his hand. During the struggle, he molested her, but she managed to hit his face with her bag and got away.

She alerted the police at about 3am and went to Singapore General Hospital, where she was found to have sustained bruises on her forehead, left shoulder and right thigh.