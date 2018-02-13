Man jailed for cheating Govt, endangering cop with car

A business owner of several tuition agencies made fraudulent Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) claims of more than $100,000 for entities under his controland helped five others cheat the Government of similar cash payouts.

Yesterday, Xu Feng Jia, 33, was sentenced to four months and 12 weeks' jail and ordered to pay $257,436 after he admitted to four of nine charges of submitting false information to obtain PIC cash payouts totalling $70,130.

As both the prosecution and defence are appealing, Xu's sentence was stayed.

Xu is also appealing against conviction for committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of Sergeant Muhammad Fathi Talhah. He was accused of driving off in his Lamborghini suddenly while the officer was holding on to its door.

This happened outside Yishun North Neighbourhood Police Centre on March 15, 2015.

He was given six weeks' jail and banned from driving for 12 months by District Judge Eugene Teo, who ordered the two sentences to run consecutively.

The five remaining fraudulent claims were made by entities to whom Xu had sold his tuition-matching software iManage.- ELENA CHONG