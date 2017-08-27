Man jailed for exposing himself, posting topless photos of ex-girlfriend

A man tailed a 62-year-old woman and later exposed himself to her and a domestic worker.

Muhammad Ariffin Abdul Majid, 24, was jailed for three weeks on Friday (Aug 25) for this offence on June 30, 2017, as well as for uploading online two topless photographs of his former girlfriend in 2015.

Investigations showed that at about 10am on June 30, the victim was waiting at the lift lobby of her block in Punggol Drive after her morning exercise when she saw Ariffin walk past.

When the lift arrived, Ariffin turned back and proceeded to enter it. He held the lift doors open as if waiting for the victim to enter the lift and join him.

But the victim felt uncomfortable and did not enter. Ariffin stepped out.

The victim then walked towards the void deck of a neighbouring block, with Ariffin following her.

There, she hurriedly approached a domestic worker who was pushing an elderly individual in a wheelchair.

The victim tried to call her husband twice, to no avail.

Ariffin, who was standing behind a wall, exposed himself and did an obscene act, annoying both the victim and the maid.

He then followed the trio.

In an attempt to shake him off, the trio made their way towards a public park.

He continued to follow them towards Block 618C, Punggol Drive.

When the victim turned around, Ariffin exposed himself again. The victim and the maid quickened their pace, and eventually lost sight of him.

In the other case, the court heard that Ariffin's former girlfriend found out on Oct 1, 2016 through a message from an unknown person that two topless photographs of herself had been uploaded online.

The 23-year-old had sent them to Ariffin when they were in a relationship.

Out of anger during one of their disputes, he uploaded the two photographs on online social platform Tumblr some time in 2015.

He subsequently removed them. But the photographs were saved by someone else and re-uploaded onto the Tumblr site.

Ariffin asked the Tumblr administrator to remove the two topless photographs of the victim, who had told him that they were being circulated online.

A forensic examination of Ariffin's mobile phone showed that he had uploaded at least six photographs of the victim, although the precise number could not be verified.

In mitigation, Ariffin said he was the sole breadwinner, and that he was remorseful and would not commit his offences again.