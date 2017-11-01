Man jailed for filming woman in fitting room

A full-time national serviceman, who was in a fitting room at Cotton On in VivoCity, filmed a female student trying on lingerie in the room next to his.

Yesterday, Darren Tan Yong Xing, 26, was jailed for 12 weeks for insulting the modesty of the 21-year-old, and for trying to take an upskirt video of a 32-year-old bank officer at Yio Chu Kang MRT station.

He was fined $2,000 for having four obscene films. Five other charges were considered in sentencing.

Tan was trying on clothes on April 30 last year when he decided to film a woman in the room next to his.

After she left, he stayed in the room and filmed his next victim, the 21-year-old student.

She noticed his mobile phone recording under the partition. When he realised he had been spotted, Tan fled but was caught by the victim. When police checked Tan's phone, they found a video clip of the victim topless, along with other obscene videos.

Tan committed the 2016 offences while he was still under a 12-month conditional warning for attempting to take an upskirt video of the bank officer on July 14, 2014.