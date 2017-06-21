Man jailed four weeks for shoving female cop

Kwek Jian Zong pleaded guilty to one count of electronically transmitting an obscene object and one count of accessing his ex-girlfriend's Facebook account without permission.

A drunk man pushed a woman police officer forcefully when he tried to leave a pub, even as police were looking into a case of assault on a performing artist.

Coordinator Manimaran Manikkam, 46, was jailed for four weeks yesterday for using criminal force on Sergeant Saadiah Hamzah, 42, at Sitara Pub & Music Lounge in Serangoon Road on March 28 last year. A second charge of punching one Saxena Atul with two others at the pub was considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jotham Tay said that after police officers arrived at the pub at about 1.50am, they learnt that several patrons, including Manimaran, had physically assaulted one of the performing artists, who was bleeding from his nose and had other injuries on his face.

The police officers were also informed that Manimaran, who had been drinking with his friends, had tried to prevent the manager of the pub from calling the police by snatching away his mobile phone.

As Manimaran had been identified as a suspect, he and two others were told to remain to assist in investigations.

At about 2.40am, he tried to leave, and pushed his body against Sgt Saadiah, who was standing in his way. He then pushed her upper body forcefully with his hands, causing her to stagger into another officer. Necessary force was then used to place him under arrest.