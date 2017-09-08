Man jailed for fracturing son's eye socket

What started as a discussion with his wife about their son escalated into a tussle when the boy taunted him.

The company managing director rained blows on his son, then 10, and fractured the boy's right eye socket.

The man, now 51, was sentenced to a year's jail yesterday after pleading guilty on Aug 10 to causing grievous hurt.

An assault charge involving the mother was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The man, who cannot be named to protect his son's identity, committed the offences in their house in the Yio Chu Kang area at around 10.15pm on May 28, 2015. He was undergoing divorce proceedings with the boy's mother at that time.

The man came home and scolded his son over his unsatisfactory grades. After downing some drinks, he had a discussion with his wife about their son.

When the boy overheard them, he said: "You like that woman more than us. Why do you care for us so much?"

The man's lawyer said the boy had taunted his father about a "China mistress", but court papers did not reveal if she really existed. - THE STRAITS TIMES

