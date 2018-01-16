Man jailed for having sex with girl before and after marrying her mum

A divorced father of four started having sex with a 15-year-old after moving in with her mother in 2005.

The sexual relationship, which continued after he married the woman, lasted until the girl was in her 20s.

The court heard yesterday that some time in 2004, the girl's parents filed for divorce because of her mother's romantic relationship with the man.

A year later, the accused moved in with the woman's family. He married her in May 2010.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Asoka Markandu said that before and after the marriage, the girl called the accused "uncle" while he referred to her as his stepdaughter.

On Dec 31, 2005, the accused and his wife, together with the girl, her younger brother and a cousin, went to the Esplanade to celebrate New Year's Eve.

The accused and the girl had a few alcoholic drinks but were not drunk.

Later, when everyone else had gone to bed, he entered the room that she occupied with her brother and cousin. She was awake.

The accused, who was then 40, touched and kissed her. When she did not stop him, he committed an indecent act and had sex with her.

DPP Asoka said the victim had regular consensual sex with the accused until she was 24. She also had an abortion.

Their relationship was exposed only in early August 2015 when her boyfriend found lewd messages in her mobile phone. She said the accused sent her such messages whenever he wanted to have sex.

Her biological father made a police report on Aug 11 that year.

The accused, now 52, was sentenced to 3½ years' jail after admitting to three counts of carnal connection.

He could have been jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000 on each count. Three other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.