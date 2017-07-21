Man jailed for importing chewing tobacco

A 32-year-old Singaporean man has been convicted under the amended Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act yesterday.

On Jan 3, Kavinthiran drove a Singapore-registered vehicle from Johor Baru to Woodlands Checkpoint, with sachets of Hans Chhap Tobacco, which had an estimated street value of $9,200.

The sachets contained 55kg of khaini tobacco, a prohibited type of chewing tobacco.

Kavinthiran is the first person to be prosecuted under the amended act and was jailed four weeks.

His vehicle was stopped by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officers for checks.

They found nearly 4,600 tobacco sachets hidden in the rear side panel of the rented car's boot, and the side door panels.

A Malaysian acquaintance had agreed to pay him for successful delivery of the banned products into Singapore.

The amended Tobacco Act, which came into force last August, bans chewing tobacco products.

Those convicted face a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, or jailed for up to a year or both.

Those who have information on such illegal acts can call the Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684-2036 or 6684-2037.