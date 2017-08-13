Man jailed for molesting intern at help centre

An unemployed man was being interviewed by a young intern at a family service centre when he molested her.

Tang Wei Ping, 26, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail yesterday for molesting the 19-year-old on June 13.

Deputy Public Prosecutor N. K. Anitha said Tang's family had sought financial assistance and the centre was assessing their application. The centre also said it would help Tang get a job.

At about 10am that day, Tang arrived at the centre and was invited to sit by the victim, who told him the financial aid counselling session would be recorded for training purposes.

The victim began going through the forms when Tang suddenly asked if she was attached.

She said the question was irrelevant and politely told him to focus on the interview.

He moved closer and stretched out his right hand.

He then stroked her left knee and lower thigh area.

The victim's supervisor, who was monitoring the session via closed-circuit television, saw what Tang had done. She rushed to the room, and asked the victim to leave immediately.

Ms Anitha said: "During investigations, the accused admitted that he found the victim too attractive and had felt a strong urge to touch her."

Tang faced a second charge of molesting an unknown woman on an MRT train, and this was taken into consideration.

He had two previous convictions for molestation last year.

He could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for outrage of modesty.