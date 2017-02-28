Man jailed for molesting maid after wife turns him in

Less than two months after a 30-year-old Filipina domestic helper started working for the family, her male employer told her he wanted her by the end of the month.

She informed her agent and the accused's wife.

The agent then warned Jacob Kumar Ross B. Isaac Ross, 40, a Singapore permanent resident, to stop molesting the victim.

But when he kept doing it, his wife brought the maid to the police station to file a report.

Ross had begun touching and hugging his maid at various locations in the flat shortly after she started work on Nov 28, 2015.

She always rejected the Malaysian, who had hugged and kissed her and squeezed her breasts.

Sometime after Jan 10, he told her he wanted her by the end of the month.

He later apologised to her after the agent warned him.

But on March 7, he told her to apply medicated oil on his lower back, using a roller. She got worried and told his wife, who brought her to make a police report two days later.

Ross, a senior security specialist, was yesterday jailed 11 months and given three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to two of four charges of molestation.Seeking a sentence of 12 to 14 months and three strokes of the cane, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said Ross wasted no time in embarking on a campaign of sexual harassment against the victim.

Ross could have been jailed up to three years, fined, caned or received any combined punishment for each count of outrage of modesty.