Man jailed for molesting two girls on a bus

A director of a cleaning company molested two girls on a bus within three days. On Tuesday (Aug 29), he was jailed for 18 weeks for his offences.

Wee Chay Chong alias Rozaimi Abdullah, 68, admitted rubbing his groin area against a 15-year-old student on June 27, and against a 12-year-old girl two days later.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong said that the first victim, a Secondary 1 student, boarded the bus to go home after school with her schoolmate.

Wee also boarded the bus, which was crowded.

Both girls were standing near the front door.

As the bus was travelling along Bedok North Avenue 4, Wee rubbed his groin against the victim's buttocks for one to two seconds when he was standing directly behind her.

The victim then used her bag and nudged Wee away slightly.

"She felt disgusted and outraged by the accused's actions," said DPP Wong.

The victim and her schoolmate alighted a few bus stops later and took a different bus to go home.

On June 29, during a counselling session, the victim told her school counsellor about the incident. The counsellor reported the matter to the police.

At about 2pm on June 29, Wee was in the same bus as the second victim, a Malaysian, and her mother.

The mother got a seat while the victim stood near the exit door.

Wee rubbed his groin against the victim's buttocks for about five seconds. After the rubbing stopped, the victim immediately used her sling bag to cover her buttock area and moved to the front of the bus.

When the bus arrived at Bedok Interchange, all the commuters alighted and the victim lost sight of Wee.

She cried while waiting for her mother to alight from the bus. She told her what happened, and they lodged a police report the next day.

Wee, who had a similar conviction in 2011, pleaded for a light sentence, saying he was on medication for his heart condition.

"I made a mistake... give me a chance," he told District Judge Diana Haven Ho.

Wee could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for molestation.

For outraging the modesty of a person under 14, he could have been jailed for up to five years and/or fined.