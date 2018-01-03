Man jailed for punching cabby, fighting with security officer

An inebriated sales promoter punched a taxi driver in the head after a dispute over cab fare.

Kester Tay Jun Wen, 25, had given a $5 note instead of a $50 bill to the cabby, when the fare amounted to $35.50.

Yesterday, he was jailed a total of eight weeks for punching Mr Lee Nyen, 63, on March 19 last year, and for fighting with a security guard at Lot One Shoppers' Mall in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 on March 6.

In the assault case, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yang Zilang told the court that Mr Lee picked up Tay and his friend from Marina Square in his taxi at 5.05am on March 19.

Mr Lee dropped off Tay's friend in Bedok South Road and then drove Tay to Punggol. When they reached Block 621A, Edgefield Walk, Mr Lee said the cab fare was $35.50.

Tay handed over a $5 note to the cabby, who returned it, saying that the fare was more than that.

As both men got out of the taxi, Tay punched Mr Lee in the head, causing him to fall.

He then sat on Mr Lee and continued punching him.

A resident went to help the cabby, but Tay had left by then.

Police were told of the incident, but before they could arrive at the scene, Tay returned and tried to punch Mr Lee again. This time, the resident intervened and all three men fell to the ground.

Tay, who had been drinking with his friends at Shanghai Dolly the night before, paid $400 to Mr Lee for his medical fees and damaged phone.

SLIMMING TREATMENT VOUCHERS

Tay was also involved in another incident earlier that month which earned him more jail time.

He was promoting slimming treatment vouchers at Lot One Shoppers' Mall on March 6, when security guard Krishna Esvarna Mohanlal Malu, 32, twice told him to do so inside the mall, instead of at the entrance.

Later that evening, the two had another dispute over where Tay could stand.

Each man later claimed that it was the other who started the fight by hurling vulgarities and spitting.

Krishna, who has been charged and will be dealt with separately, threw the first punch at Tay's face.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television and the footage found its way to social media platforms.