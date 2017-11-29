Man jailed for punching wife over alleged affair

Suspecting his wife of having an affair, Aloysius Tang Bo Hui confronted her and punched her all over her body during a heated dispute.

Yesterday, the 23-year-old was jailed for six weeks after he admitted to punching his wife, 20, in the back of her head, jaw, buttock, abdomen and arm. A second charge of threatening to kill her was taken into consideration in sentencing.

The court heard that Tang confronted his wife over her extramarital affair at about 10.30pm on April 26.

During the dispute, he used his fist to punch her in the back of her head and her jaw. When she tried to avoid him, he punched her on various parts of her body.

She sought treatment at a hospital and was given two days of medical leave.

Tang's lawyer told the court on Nov 14 that the parties were still living together.

Tang could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt. - ELENA CHONG