Man jailed for sending obscene pictures of daughter to sex predator

A warehouse assistant sent obscene pictures of his six-year-old daughter to an online predator, thinking the latter was a 13-year-old girl who wanted to have sex with him.

The "minor" was, in fact, Zulkiflie Rahmat, 40, who circulated the photos on the Internet.

He was jailed for six years on Feb 23 for offences including having 2,285 obscene images for circulation.

Yesterday, the girl's father, 36, was sentenced to five years' jail and ordered to be given three strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to three charges.

They were outraging his young daughter's modesty, committing an indecent act by taking pictures of her private parts, and transmitting five obscene images via the Internet.

In terms of depravity, (it) ranks among the highest. District Judge Kenneth Yap on the father's actions

The divorced man cannot be named because of a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said the girl was one of the youngest victims he had come across in a sexual exploitation case.

Calling the father's actions "abhorrent and deplorable", DPP Chew said his duty was to love, care for and protect his daughter. Instead, he showed a "flagrant abuse of parental trust and authority".

District Judge Kenneth Yap said: "(This was) a really tragic case involving such a young victim... In terms of depravity, (it) ranks among the highest."

The father started chatting with Zulkiflie, who had posed as a 13-year-old girl, on Facebook in October 2016.

Zulkiflie later sent him three pictures of "her" private parts and asked for similar pictures of his daughter in exchange for sex.

Later that day, the accused took his daughter to Westgate shopping mall in Jurong East, where he took the pictures.

After he sent five pictures via Facebook Messenger, Zulkiflie blocked him on Facebook.

In January last year, the police received information that photographs resembling child pornography were circulating online.

The father was arrested the same month. His ex-wife later got custody of their daughter.