Man jailed for sexually abusing teenage 'daughter'

A man sexually abused his de facto daughter in the bedroom they were sharing — just two weeks after his release from prison.

The 15-year-old girl, who regarded the then 48-year-old as her father, felt the accused touching her buttocks and moving his hand inside her shorts.

He then withdrew his hand from her shorts and proceeded to sleep on the floor beside the bed.

The accused, now 50, was yesterday sentenced to 11 years and three months in jail after he pleaded guilty to sexual penetration of a minor, drug consumption, and failing to report for his urine test. He cannot be named due to a gag order.

Two other sexual penetration charges and five of failing to report for his urine test were considered during his sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Adrianni Marhain said that after his release from prison in 2015, the accused moved to the victim’s home.

The victim’s mother, who had remarried, allowed him to stay in the home as she pitied him.

Court papers did not state if the man and the victim’s mother were ever married to each other.

In early November 2015, the victim was lying on her bed when the accused sexually abused her.

It was only during the investigation that the victim, now 17, learnt that the man was not her biological father.

The accused, a repeat drug offender, had relapsed back to heroin abuse since November 2015.

His past convictions included several drug-related antecedents. He was last given seven years’ jail and caning in 2011 for drug consumption and cheating.

The accused could have been jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined for sexual penetration. The maximum penalty for drug consumption is 13 years and 12 strokes of the cane.

For failing to report for his urine test, he could have been jailed for up to four years and/or fined up to $10,000.