Man jailed for sexually assaulting employer’s granddaughter, 7

A 59-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years' jail yesterday for a string of sexual offences against his employer's granddaughter, from the time she was seven years old.

He was convicted of three counts of digital penetration without her consent, while another nine charges, including committing obscene acts with a child, were taken into consideration.

The High Court heard that the man had been employed since 2006 as a delivery driver for the restaurant owned by the girl's paternal grandfather.

The man bought sweets and toys for the girl, now nine, and her siblings, and was exceptionally close with her, to the point where she described him as her "best friend".

The man and the girl cannot be named because of a gag order.

In September 2015, when the girl was at the family's restaurant with her grandparents, the man took her to an office rest area that he knew had no surveillance cameras.

The girl sat on his lap and he sexually assaulted her. She displayed discomfort and the man stopped and told her: "Don't tell anyone, this is our secret."

He committed similar offences over the next few months. In June 2016, the girl's father fell out with her grandfather.

The girl and her immediate family moved out of the grandfather's house.

The grandfather often asked the accused to take household items and food to the girl's home.

On Dec 5, 2016, the man went to the victim's home to deliver a baby cot, and he sat down on the sofa with the girl.

The family maid was seated at the dining table, facing away from the sofa.

The man showed the girl a pornographic video and sexually assaulted her.

The maid then turned and noticed what he was doing.

When the man left, the maid asked the girl what happened and she began crying and recounted the experience.

The maid reported the incident to the victim's grandfather. The family eventually reported the case to the police.

Deputy Public Prosecutor David Khoo asked for a sentence of 28 years, noting that the man had betrayed the trust of his long-time employer, and that the girl was an "exceptionally vulnerable victim" due to her young age.

The man's sentence will start from his date in remand - Dec 12, 2016.

He escaped being sentenced to caning because he is over 50.