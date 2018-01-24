Man jailed for taking upskirt photos months after prison release

Two months after he was released from prison, a man used his mobile phone to take upskirt photographs of two women.

Yesterday, Muhammad Hairuldin Osman, 23, was jailed for three weeks after he admitted to one charge of intruding into the privacy of a 20-year-old at a bus stop off Bedok Reservoir Road, on March 6 last year. A second charge of taking an upskirt photo of a 24-year-old on March 3 was taken into consideration.

As he had re-offended while on a remission order, Hairuldin was given an enhanced sentence of 21 days for breaching it. He was jailed for a year for snatch theft in 2016 and released on Jan 10 last year on a remission order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Derek Ee said two passers-by spotted Hairuldin trying to take an upskirt photograph.

Ms Nur Liyana Ahmad, 26, and Mr Teo Chee Seng, 37, noticed Hairuldin and the 20-year-old at the bus stop.

They saw Hairuldin bend down and holding out his mobile phone underneath the woman's dress and decided to alert her.

They confronted Hairuldin who denied the act. The victim took the phone from him and found the upskirt photo.

Mr Teo detained Hairuldin and Ms Liyana called the police. - ELENA CHONG