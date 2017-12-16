Man jailed for taking upskirt videos

An assistant manager who had been taking upskirt videos of women at an MRT station escalator for a month threw his cellphone into a lake on the day he was caught.

In all, Neo Pei Tee, 37, committed 10 insulting of modesty offences at the Braddell MRT Exit C escalator in May last year. By discarding his mobile phone, he had also committed the offence of causing evidence of his crime to disappear.

Yesterday, the former Singapore Press Holdings employee was jailed four weeks after he pleaded guilty to one court of intruding into the privacy of a 28-year-old woman and causing evidence to disappear with the intention of escaping legal punishment.

At 8.05am on May 31 last year, Neo was on his way to work when he saw the victim, followed her up an escalator and tried to take an upskirt video of her. But he was spotted by an elderly woman who, together with the victim, grabbed hold of him.

Neo broke free and fled. That evening, he threw his phone into the Chinese Garden lake.