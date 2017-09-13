Man jailed for threatening to burn down mum's flat

For the last decade, Khairudin Mohamed's mother had a personal protection order against her own son.

But that did not stop the 39-year-old from threatening to burn down her flat in an incident which yesterday saw him jailed for 15 months.

He pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation and a rash act at his home in Tampines Avenue 4 on Jan 27.

The court heard that the victim, Madam Safiah Che'mat Aliman, 67, was in the flat around 10am that day when Khairudin came home and asked her for money. She gave him $40 but he demanded more. He left when she said she did not have more.

When he returned at about 2pm, Madam Safiah told him that his girlfriend had called, which angered him.

He threatened to burn the flat down, went to the kitchen and cut the hose of the gas cylinder connected to the stove.

He then entered his bedroom with the gas cylinder, while Madam Safiah called the police. Khairudin was arrested.