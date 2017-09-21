Man jailed two weeks for attacking Grab driver

Not only did a senior recruitment consultant kick a car, causing a dent, he attacked the GrabCar driver who had asked him why he had done so.

Briton James Martin Anthony Rabl Radcliffe, 34, was on Wednesday (Sept 20) jailed for two weeks for punching Mr Ang Wee Teck's face twice and causing a 3cm-long cut over his left eyebrow.

The incident happened along North Canal Road on March 4, 2017.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Teo Siqi said the 42-year-old victim had dropped off a passenger along North Canal Road at 12am when he drove past Radcliffe.

The Brit kicked his car, causing a slight dent on the left side of the car. Mr Ang stopped his car when he heard the loud thud.

When he saw the dent, he quizzed Radcliffe, who appeared to be drunk. Mr Ang wanted to know why Radcliffe had kicked his car.

"The accused hurled vulgarities at the victim, and suddenly punched the victim once on the side of his left face, resulting in the victim's spectacles to fly off his face," said DPP Teo.

Radcliffe then walked away while the victim was looking for his glasses.

When the victim realised he was bleeding, he went back to his car and called the police.

While he was on the phone outside his car, Radcliffe returned and punched him again on the face, causing the victim's glasses to fly off his face again.

Although Radcliffe left the scene while the victim was looking for his glasses, he was spotted by police officers.

Mr Ang identified him and later sought medical treatment at Changi General Hospital. The wound over his left eyebrow was covered with medical strips and he was discharged with painkillers.

Mr Ang was also given medical leave until March 7.

Radcliffe admitted to having consumed alcohol before the incident.

His lawyer, Mr Ravinderpal Singh, said in his mitigation plea that his client had demonstrated remorse and repentance, and had learnt his lesson.

He asked for a short detention order. He said his client had apologised and paid $6,695 compensation to the victim who forgave Radcliffe.

The victim also said he does not hold any grievances against Radcliffe and had no objections to the latter being given only a warning, the lawyer added.

Radcliffe could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000 for causing hurt.