Man killed in Serangoon Road accident

The scene of an accident between a motorcyclist and lorry on Saturday evening.

A Singaporean was killed in an accident in Serangoon Road on Saturday evening when his motorcycle collided with a lorry.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Mr Sathya, 23, was flung on the ground after crashing into a lorry, which was preparing to make a turn at the junction of Serangoon Road and Race Course Lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, said a police spokesman.

SORROW

Mr Sathya's family, who rushed to the scene, collected the body yesterday and a friend posted online to express his sorrow at Mr Sathya's death.

Two male pedestrians, a 44-year-old and a 38-year-old Bangladeshi, were injured and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

TNP understands that the former remained unconscious as of yesterday, while the latter is conscious.

According to Shin Min Daily News, one of the men was preparing to cross the road while the other was still on the pavement.

When reporters reached the scene, there were more than 10 police cars and close to 30 police officers, while about 100 people had gathered to watch.

A street light was also impacted by the force of the accident.

A nearby restaurant staff member told Shin Min Daily News that the area is a high-risk site because cars tend to turn quite quickly there.

The 36-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for causing death by a rash act. Police investigations are ongoing.