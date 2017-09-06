Man in Marsiling Drive stand-off with police and SCDF

A stand-off took place at 1 Marsiling Drive where a man had locked himself in a seventh-storey flat.

Police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident at 1.30pm

A man had locked himself in a room.

SCDF dispatched a fire engine, one Red Rhino, two support vehicles and an ambulance.

A life pack was deployed on the first floor and Dart rappellers were on standby on the eighth storey as a precautionary measure.

When The New Paper arrived at the scene at 4.15pm a large crowd had gathered and some members of the public told TNP the incident had been going on for about two hours.

A neighbour, housewife Madam Bartha, 67, lives three doors away from the unit.

She said a couple approached her flat at around 2pm. They were tenants from the affected unit.

Said Madam Bartha: "The woman was very scared, and asked me not to go out."

She then offered the couple food and water.

Due to the presence of Liquid Petroleum Gas, SCDF evacuated neighbouring units and set up a water jet.

The man was subsequently apprehended by the police.

Madam Bartha said that the dispute was prompted by tenants wanting to move out, which the man was unhappy about.