Man missing after driving car into pool

He drove into a Sembawang condominium, made a wrong turn, and the car ended up with its front wheels dipping in the swimming pool.

The police were alerted to the incident at Skypark Residences at Sembawang Crescent on Tuesday at about 10.20pm. They have classified it as a rash act.

The New Paper understands that the driver left the scene and has not been found.

A resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Liu, 45, told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that a man and a woman had entered the condo in a car to deliver a document to a colleague.

The condo's security guard had given them directions, but they made a wrong turn, drove up a grassy patch for about 80m, turned again and ended up in the pool.

There is usually a traffic cone in front of the grass patch to indicate no entry, and the driver might not have seen it because it was dark and raining, Wanbao reported.

The grass patch is meant to be used only by the Singapore Civil Defence Force during emergencies.

The car was later towed away.

A spokesman for the condo management told TNP that this is the first such incident there.

"While we are appalled that this has happened, we will review to see if more signages are required to create better awareness and provide additional directions, if necessary," said the spokesman.

The police are investigating. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY ELAINE LEE