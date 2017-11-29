Man molested woman while her boyfriend’s arm was around her

An unemployed man was shouted at by his victim after he touched her thigh at a bar.

But that did not deter him from later touching her breast while the woman's boyfriend had his arm around her. He did so through a gap between the couple's bodies.

Yesterday, Affendi Mohamed Noor, 54, was sentenced to nine months' jail after admitting to molesting the victim in June.

Deputy Public Prosecutor James Chew said the victim, together with her boyfriend and friends, arrived at Wala Wala Cafe Bar in Holland Village at about 11pm on June 9.

They occupied a table on the second floor, facing a live band that was performing at the time.

Affendi and a male friend were seated at a table behind them and to the right. Some time after midnight, the 25-year-old victim felt Affendi's hand on her thigh.

She shoved it away and shouted a vulgarity at Affendi, who walked away.

The woman's boyfriend asked her about what had happened.

The victim told him what Affendi had done, but decided to give him the benefit of the doubt as she thought he might have been drunk.

Further investigation showed that at about 1.15am on June 10, the victim's boyfriend was seated next to her when he placed his arm over her shoulders.

Affendi stretched his hand through the gap and grabbed the victim's breast.

After she told her boyfriend what Affendi had done, he called the police, and Affendi was arrested.

"The victim (said) she felt disgusted, insulted and outraged by the accused's acts," said DPP Chew.

Affendi, who has previous convictions related to property and drugs, asked for a deferment of his sentence so that he could settle his personal affairs.

He will surrender on Dec 15.

He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined. He escapes caning as he is above 50.