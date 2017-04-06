Man molests again while on treatment order

A repeat offender with a psychiatric condition was given a chance and sentenced to a mandatory treatment order (MTO) for insulting the modesty of a woman.

But within nine months of the order, he lapsed.

IT technician Jee Guang You, 29, ended up being jailed yesterday not only for his latest offence of outrage of modesty, but also for the two earlier counts of insulting modesty.

The court heard that on Sept 26 last year - some nine months after he had been given the community sentencing option - Jee was at Jurong East MRT station. He spotted a 32-year-old woman, whom he found attractive, getting off the train and had the urge to touch her.

He followed her and touched her right thigh three times but the victim gave him the benefit of the doubt, thinking it was accidental. Jee continued to stalk her, positioning himself to her right when she boarded another train with a friend.

As the victim was getting off the train at Bukit Batok station, Jee grabbed her right buttock. She confronted him about it, but he denied it was intentional.

He was quiet when she told him it was not the first time he had done it. The victim called her husband after she had got off the train, while her friend sent her a picture of Jee that she had taken.

District Judge John Ng sentenced Jee to 15 months' jail for outrage of modesty and four months' jail for insulting modesty, to run consecutively. Jee had been jailed thrice from 2011 to 2013 for similar offences.