A 29-year-old man was rescued on Wednesday afternoon after he sat on the ledge outside a fourth-storey HDB flat in Simei for about five hours. TNP understands he appeared to be drunk and had climbed out of the window after quarrelling with his girlfriend. The man, a technician, was pulled to safety at about 2.30pm by rescuers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force. He was later arrested for attempted suicide.