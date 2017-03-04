Man refused transplant for two decades

After finding blood in his urine when he was 25, Mr Ma Kim Joo discovered at a check-up that his kidneys were failing.

The eighth child in a family of 10 spent over $1,000 every month on medication for regulating his kidneys and high blood pressure, among other ailments.

He continued to do so over the next two decades. This took a toll on him and finally, at age 49, after much persuasion from his fifth sister, he went for dialysis.

"I never requested organ donation from anyone because, as a traditional man, I believed the body should be kept as complete as possible," he said.

Eventually, his sister decided it was best for Mr Ma to take her kidney for the sake of his son, then 15, and daughter, then 13.

Then a senior project manager for a construction company in Beijing, he returned to Singapore to go through thrice-weekly dialysis sessions lasting four hours each.

After four months of dialysis , he received his sister's kidney in October 2013.

Last Saturday, he played badminton in the ninth Singapore Transplant Games alongside 128 other successful organ transplant patients. The games this year comprised six other sports including Petanque, darts and bowling. - LEANNE CHUA