Man rescued after five hours on fourth-floor ledge

A 29-year-old man was rescued on Wednesday afternoon after he sat on the ledge outside a fourth-storey HDB flat in Simei for about five hours.

TNP understands he appeared to be drunk and had climbed out of the window after quarrelling with his girlfriend at Block 161, Simei Road, at around 10am on Wednesday morning.

An eyewitness, known only as Mr Luo, told reporters present that he called the police after he saw the man sitting on the ledge. Mr Luo was in his home in the opposite block.



The ledge was reportedly less than 20cm wide.



The Shin Min Daily News report added that the Singapore Police Force had cordoned off an area spanning about two basketball fields.



After the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) reached the scene, the man seemed highly-agitated and even stood up on the ledge.



He also refused to extend his arms to be pulled to safety.

A safety life air pack was deployed at the foot of the block as a safety measure upon the SCDF’s arrival.



A team of rappellers from the SCDF’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were also deployed along with a rescue net from the roof of the block to pull the man to safety.



The man, a technician, was pulled to safety at about 2.30pm by rescuers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force. He was later arrested for attempted suicide.