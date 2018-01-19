Man ripped open 96 packets of rice at FairPrice

A man on bail for theft vented his frustration by using a nail clipper to open 96 packets of rice worth more than $1,000 at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets over a week.

Ng Peng Soon, 45, who faced six charges, was jailed for 23 months yesterday after he pleaded guilty to stealing a $96 earpiece at Popular book store in White Sands mall on Sept 7 last year and two counts of mischief.

ON BAIL

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua said Ng, while on bail for his theft offence, went to the NTUC FairPrice supermarket in Tampines Avenue 4 on Oct 4.

Frustrated with his theft offence, Ng used a nail clipper to tear open 51 packets of rice costing $567.

Four days later, he damaged 17 bags of rice worth $212 at a FairPrice outlet in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Three other mischief charges for similar offences at FairPrice outlets in Tampines and City Square Mall were taken into consideration.

The total damage was around $1,163. - ELENA CHONG