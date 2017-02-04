Man sentenced to four months' jail for threatening to sell ex-girlfriend's sex videos

He asked his ex-girlfriend for permission to sell her sex videos because he was in financial difficulties.

Benjamin Yeo Bing Yuan, 25, later asked the 23-year-old for $4,000 to delete the videos. She agreed and asked for time to raise the money.

He messaged her multiple times from May 4 to June 14 last year, asking her to transfer the money, demanding an update from her, asking her to set a deadline to transfer the money and telling her not to "test" him.

The IT administrator was yesterday sentenced to four months' jail after admitting to threatening her with injury to her reputation. Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong told the court the victim had sent Yeo a number of videos of her engaged in sexual acts when they were in a relationship from 2014 to 2015.

Yeo also recorded a number of videos of them engaged in sex. They broke up in the middle of 2015 and lost contact.

In early 2016, he lost a few thousand dollars betting on football and took a bank loan to try to recover his losses but ended up losing more money.

He then planned to use the videos in his possession to scare her into giving him money, said DPP Chong.

On May 4, he contacted her on WhatsApp, and she subsequently struck a deal with him to have the videos deleted.

On June 14, he demanded that she transfer $1,000 to his savings account by 10pm.

The victim pleaded with him not to sell the videos, but he ignored her pleas. She made a police report that evening. Police arrested Yeo at his Pasir Ris home the next morning and later recovered 18 videos.

Yeo could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for criminal intimidation.