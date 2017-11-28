Man survives fall from fifth-storey flat

First, the residents heard shouting. Then, a window was smashed.

The next thing they knew, a man had plunged five storeys down a Housing Board block.

Fortunately, the 34-year-old survived - he landed on one of the two safety packs set up by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A police spokesman told The New Paper that the man was arrested and taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The drama began as early as 9am yesterday at Block 217, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

Neighbours said the man had been shouting and even smashed his window pane.

They added that the heavily tattooed man is well known in the estate for getting into fights with others.

A neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Shahira and lives one storey above the man, said: "He is always angry and maybe a bit unstable. I have seen him talking to himself."

Another neighbour, Mr Ace Ng, said: "I was worried for his safety and shocked when he jumped. Although there was a safety pack, you do not know if he will land on it."

The police and the SCDF said they were alerted at around 10.15am to the incident.

The man lives in a one-room flat with his mother, who declined to be named.

She told TNP that her son had been struggling to put his life back together, but it had not been easy as he was dealing with a family tragedy and had trouble finding a job.

The woman, a single parent to three, including a deceased daughter, said: "I have already lost my daughter. If I had lost him today, I do not know how I am going to live.

"I know some people might say he is a bad kid, but I know him,at his core he is a good, obedient child."

She added that he is filial but mixes with the wrong company.

Miss Julia Lee, senior director for social work and programme development at Touch Community Services, said those troubled can approach them for help.

Helplines

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293/6741-0078 (Mandarin counselling)

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180