Man tries to escape after punching cop

Police tackling the man after he tried to flee the scene.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning after he allegedly punched a police officer and then tried to escape after a road accident.

His car had allegedly collided with a lorry at Admiralty Road at about 10.25am.

The New Paper understands the man was driving alone, apparently while under the influence of controlled drugs.

While police officers were trying to arrest him, he allegedly punched a Traffic Police officer.

Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that the man then tried to escape.

He ran for about 500m until one of the officers caught up with him and tackled him.

Wanbao reported that even after he was subdued, the man continued to shout and kick at the officers and made vulgar hand gestures at them.

ACCIDENT

A police spokesman told TNP they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a lorry at the junction of Admiralty Road and Riverside Road.

The lorry driver and his passenger were conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an ambulance.

In a statement released yesterday, the police said they will be charging the man today with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

If convicted, he can be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or caned or with a combination of the punishments.

TNP understands he is also being investigated for consumption of controlled drugs and driving under the influence of drugs.