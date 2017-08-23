Man turns himself in for hit-and-run

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident along Jalan Bukit Merah last week that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man.

On Thursday morning, Mr Song Chee Keong was hit by a power-assisted bicycle - or e-bike - on the road outside a McDonald's outlet along Jalan Bukit Merah, sustaining serious head injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Mr Song died of his injuries in hospital two days later.

Chinese paper Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that the suspect turned himself in on Monday after the police released his photo that day.

The police said he was arrested for causing death by rash act. National University of Singapore transport researcher Lee Der-Horng believes stricter regulations and greater enforcement efforts could be needed to curb the problem. Mr Denis Koh, chairman of personal mobility device enthusiast group Big Wheel Scooter Singapore, said what is needed is greater awareness among e-bike users of the rules governing the use of their devices here, he said. - THE STRAITS TIMES

