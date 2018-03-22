Man who arranged for hitmen gets jail and cane

A driver arranged for hitmen to assault his uncle's love rival, and one of the attackers later slashed the victim's face with a penknife, causing permanent disfiguration.

For his role in the conspiracy, Ron Lim De Mai, 26, was jailed for three years, with four strokes of the cane, yesterday. He had schemed with five men and a woman to cause grievous hurt to Mr Joshua Koh Kian Yong, 33, in 2016.

The case began when Ron Lim's uncle, businessman Lim Hong Liang, met Ms Audrey Chen Ying Fang, 26, in 2014, and they soon became an item, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh.

But Ms Chen started two-timing Lim Hong Liang with Mr Koh about two years later.

Lim Hong Liang, 54, was unhappy when he found out about the affair and told his nephew Ron Lim to make arrangements for Mr Koh to be assaulted.

In mid-April 2016, Ron Lim got to know mover Ong Hock Chye, 47, who said he could get someone to assault Mr Koh. Ong also suggested slashing Mr Koh's face in return for payment.

Ong then contacted Mohammad Amin Aman, also 47, his former prison mate, who agreed to do the job. Amin roped in Nur Muhammad Irwan Mohd Ngat, 29, who took along his girlfriend, Nur Atika Fauziana Sherhan, 20, to a meeting with the others.

Amin and Irwan were then given a photograph of Mr Koh. Ron Lim also keyed into Atika's mobile phone the username and password for a Global Positioning System (GPS) account linked to Ms Chen's Mercedes-Benz so that they could track its location.

The court heard that Lim Hong Liang had bought Ms Chen the car and she was unaware it had been fitted with a GPS that he could track remotely.

On April 29, 2016, Irwan recruited his friend Juhari Ab Karim, 34, to help in the attack.

DPP Koh said that for their roles in the attack, Ong received $4,500, Juhari $200, and Amin and Irwan each received $2,400. She added that the money was provided by Lim Hong Liang.

Atika was ordered to undergo reformative training while Juhari was jailed for 15 months for causing hurt and being a member of an unlawful society.

Irwan was sentenced to 14½ years' jail and 16 strokes of the cane for drug trafficking and for grievously hurting Mr Koh. The cases involving Lim Hong Liang, Ong and Amin are pending.