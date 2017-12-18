Man who died in car accident outside Istana was a 'safe driver'

Family and friends of the man who died in a car accident outside the Istana on Saturday said they did not know of him having been involved in any previous car accidents.

Mr Khairul Anwar Mohd Sani, 25, was the driver of the car which was involved in the accident along Cavenagh Road.

He and Ms Nurul Filzah, 21 - one of two passengers in the car - died after being taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Saturday.

The other passenger, who is Ms Nurul's boyfriend, Mr Johari Shariff, 28, underwent surgery yesterday afternoon after sustaining injuries to his face, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

The Straits Times understands that he is still hospitalised but is in a stable condition.

At Mr Khairul's wake at Whampoa yesterday at 10.30am, around 20 people had gathered in the void deck. More arrived later as the casket was taken to the void deck around 1.30pm.

Many of them looked downcast and were unwilling to talk, while some cried when they saw the casket.

"We are very sad and shocked, but we cannot do anything," said Mr Khairul's uncle, who declined to be named.

The uncle, who received the news about his nephew's death while he was at a friend's father's funeral on Saturday, described the family as "very close".

He said that Mr Khairul's older brother, who is his only sibling, was working overseas and flew back to Singapore when he heard the news. Mr Khairul's brother then went to the mortuary to collect the body.

A friend at the wake, firefighter Mohammad Afiq, 28, said it was the first time Mr Khairul had got into a car accident in the three years he had known him.